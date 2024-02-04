FINAL CALL FOR ABSTRACTS FOR THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY's 2024 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 International Space Development Conference, May 23026, 2024

Speaking Proposals will be Accepted at the Conference Portal Through March 31, 2024

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society invites those interested in presenting at the annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) to submit abstracts before March 31, 2024. The ISDC will be held on May 23-26, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Presentations covering a variety of topics are welcomed and include (but are not limited to): biosciences, life support, policy, technology, space settlement, space/cislunar infrastructure, space law, in situ resource utilization, space-related economics, space agriculture and food production, space solar power, health and diet, new space and commercialization, international collaboration, planetary defense, planetary protection, and more. Please see the ISDC 2024 website for more details.The current roster of confirmed speakers and attendees appearing at ISDC 2024 includes:.William Shatner, TV star and personality.Jose Hernandez, former NASA astronaut, author, STEM advocate and subject of the motion picture“A Million Miles Away”.Susan Kilrain, former NASA astronaut.Dr. Alan Stern, planetary scientist and Principal Investigator of the New Horizons Program.Dr. Pascal Lee, planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, co-founder and chairman of the Mars Institute, and director of the Haughton-Mars Project.Janet Ivey, creator and star of“Janet's Planet” and member, NSS Board of Governors.Karlton Johnson, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret), Chairman, NSS Board of Governors.Dr. Aidyl Gonzales-Serriccio, International Institute of Astronautical Science.Anita Gale, aerospace engineer and CEO of the National Space Society.Michelle Hanlon, co-founder and president of For All Moonkind, and Executive Director of the Air and Space Law program at the University of Mississippi School of Law.Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra Magazine, space author and journalist, TV producer, and producer/co-host of the“This Week in Space” podcast.Gary Barnhard, president and CEO of Xtraordinary Innovative Space Partnerships, Inc. and member, NSS Board of Directors.John Mankins, president of Mankins Space Technology and member, NSS Board of Directors.Peter Swan, President, International Space Elevator ConsortiumWe welcome you to join these and other top-flight speakers at ISDC. Please submit your abstract by March 31, 2024. Submissions will be considered in the order in which they are received, and submission does not guarantee selection. We invite people from all backgrounds to participate.Don't delay-speaker selection is proceeding now, and slots are limited. Go to the event website at href="" rel="external nofollow" ns and scroll down to“Submit an Abstract.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss .

