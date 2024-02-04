Power Engineers Restore Power To Critical Infrastructure In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power supply to critical infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling has been restored in Kryvyi Rih and surrounding areas.

According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, posted this on Facebook .

"The work to restore power to consumers in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas is ongoing, and today I have visited all the damaged facilities. As of today, the repair teams have fulfilled their main task of restoring power to critical infrastructure and household consumers as soon as possible, and I am grateful to them, as well as to our colleagues from the distribution networks and the local power plant," said Kudrytskyi.

According to him, the work continues around the clock, Ukrenergo continues to restore high-voltage equipment, tests the operation of the surviving equipment, and selects replacements for the destroyed equipment from the emergency stock that the company has been building up throughout 2023.

"We will be here again in the coming days, we have specific plans to increase the reliability of the electricity supply," Kudrytskyi emphasized.

As reported, on February 3, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at night. Almost 15,000 people and two boiler houses supplying 43,000 subscribers were left without electricity in the area. The city's high-speed tram was partially de-energized.