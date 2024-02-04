Sullivan: Biden Not Sign Bill To Help Israel Without Ukraine's Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US President Joe Biden will not support a bill initiated by Republicans in the House of Representatives to help Israel without taking into account Ukraine's needs.
It follows from the words of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Ukrinform reported.
Citing“the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel,” House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday announced a stand-alone bill to provide aid to Israel after the Senate reached a tentative immigration deal that it intends to vote on this week. Read also:
Ukraine's envoy hopes Brazil president comes to Ukraine rather than visits Russia
Asked Sunday whether President Joe Biden would sign the bill if it comes to his desk, Sullivan dismissed it as a“ploy.”
“We regard the ploy - and we see it as a ploy that's been put forward on the House side right now - as not being a serious effort to deal with the national security challenges America faces,” Sullivan said.
As reported, the White House criticized the attempts of Republicans in the House of Representatives to pass a bill on military support for Israel regardless of assistance to Ukraine and other urgent needs. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called these actions a 'cynical maneuver' and a 'ploy'.
MENAFN04022024000193011044ID1107808310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.