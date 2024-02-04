President Awards Five Defenders Of Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Zaporizhzhia region, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded five defenders who distinguished themselves in recent battles in Robotyne.

The Head of State announced this in his evening speech , Ukrinform reports.

"I personally thanked the soldiers, awarded five of the best on the front line - those who have distinguished themselves in the battles these weeks: senior soldiers Ihor Honcharuk, Ivan Taran, Yaroslav Polishchuk, Sergeant Mykhailo Blashkiv, and Senior Lieutenant Andriy Olshansky," Zelensky said.

He noted that Olshansky received the 'Cross of Military Merit'. "All of them are exactly the kind of guys whose bravery and endurance preserve our positions and our state. I thank you, soldiers, and all your fellows," Zelensky added.

As reported, during a working visit to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov.

During his visit to the Dnipro region, Zelenskyy discussed with the Eastern Air Command the protection of settlements and infrastructure from airstrikes.