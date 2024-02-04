Level Of Support For Ukrainian Refugees In Estonia Growing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The level of support in Estonia for refugees from Ukraine has increased compared to the beginning of last autumn.

That's according to ERR , which refers to a public opinion poll, Ukrinform reports.

In September 2023, 60% of Estonian residents believed that the state should take in Ukrainian refugees if necessary. In December 2023, the number of supporters of their reception increased to 63%. Some 31% of those polled were against the reception of refugees in September and 30% in December.

In December, 65% of Estonian citizens, 49% of Russian citizens and 45% of stateless persons supported the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

Among ethnic Estonians, the share of supporters of taking in refugees was 72% in December, whereas among representatives of other nationalities, the percentage was 46%.

The Turu-uuringute survey was conducted from December 6 to 12, among 1,252 respondents aged over 15 across Estonia.

The results of the survey were published this week.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has decreased since the beginning of the year, with about 35,500 people currently having a residence permit based on temporary protection. At the beginning of 2023, their number exceeded 38,000.

Photo: Ken Mürk/ERR