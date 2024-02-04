Clinic Located Near Ukraine's Frontline Receives Humanitarian Aid Batch

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the front-line hospitals in Ukraine has received medical humanitarian aid from the USA, delivered with the assistance of the "Protect the Future" charitable foundation within the framework of the cooperation memorandum concluded with the Joint Forces Command.

That's according to a JFC report, seen by Ukrinform.

The facility in question is a multidisciplinary secondary level clinic providing specialized round-the-clock medical assistance to patients from a“special contingent”, including those injured by enemy shelling, forcibly displaced persons, and civilians assigned for inpatient treatment.

Aid was delivered within the framework of civil-military cooperation after the clinic requested additional support.

The humanitarian cargo consisted of tools for surgical interventions, equipment for physical examinations, consumables for plastering, and tools for relieving the condition of immobilized patients. Doctors also received surgical gear, means for blood sample collection and transfusion, etc.

Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev said the humanitarian effort targeting medical institutions in the frontline regions is ongoing. Medical facilities in the northern operational zone will also receive aid batches in the near future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, military personnel were supplied with equipment worth over UAH 3 million, purchased by the Zhytomyr regional administration.