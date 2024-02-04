Social Infrastructure Facilities Restored By Almost 100% In Rohan Community Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Rohan community of the Kharkiv region, thanks to the support of the state and philanthropists, social infrastructure facilities have been restored by almost 100%. Almost 50% of critical and residential infrastructure has also been repaired.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Rohan community has received tangible support from the state, international humanitarian and charitable organizations. 96% of social, 53% of critical, and 46% of residential infrastructure has already been repaired," Syniehubov said.

According to him, three new water towers were installed to replace the destroyed ones thanks to Swiss organizations.

"We are planning to renovate nine kilometers of water supply networks - negotiations with the International Organization for Migration are ongoing," Syniehubov added.

It is noted that district heating boilers were rebuilt in Rohan and Dokuchaievske on time at the expense of the state budget.

As reported, today the Russians attacked the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region again, damaging the administrative building, the administrative center and private houses.