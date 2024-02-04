Jordan Warns On Spread Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned, Sunday, on the risk of expansion to the ongoing war, stressing the need for immediate and effective international action to stop this aggression and its unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, that Safadi made the previous remarks during his meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for a discussion on efforts to reach a complete ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, and continue joint efforts to deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.

The two ministers underscored their countries' rejection of the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their homeland.

Safadi also urged the international community to continue providing support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which is indispensable and cannot be replaced in its role in helping Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and whose people, who are facing famine, rely on it primarily.

For his part, the French minister stressed that UNRWA is one of the key stakeholders in Gaza, especially while the humanitarian situation is deteriorating, explaining that France has not stopped its support for UNRWA and that no additional funding has been scheduled for the first third of this year.

The French minister added that UNRWA, after the serious accusations leveled against it, must show the highest level of transparency, adding, "We have previously welcomed the measures taken by the agency immediately, and we are now waiting for the results and recommendations of the investigation to ensure full confidence in it."

Safadi expressed appreciation for France's continued support for the agency, as this support reflects into food, medicine, and basic necessities for about one million Palestinians who have been displaced to its shelters in the Gaza Strip. (end)

