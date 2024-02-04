Qatar Olympic Cmte Opens World Aquatic Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- The President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani opened Sunday the World Aquatics Championship 2024 in Doha, set to continue until Feb 18th.

The QOC General Secretary, and Deputy President of the committee Jassim Al-Buenain expressed his joy in a speech during the opening ceremony which for was the first time to be hosted in Middle East region.

He stressed that this championship embodies the world's will of celebrating aquatic sports and engaging in competition among more than 2600 athletes from more than 200 countries to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

He also mentioned that Qatar always believed that sports was a priority that enables human growth and produces success.

The championship consists of 75 competition in six different sports five of which are Olympic level, and it will be held in three locations, aspire dome, Hamad complex for aquatic sports, and Old Doha Port. (end)

hss







MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107808295