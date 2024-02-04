Kuwaiti Team Grabs Six Medals At 12Th Sharjah Para-Athletics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's athletes secured three golds, one silver and two bronze medals at 12th Sharjah International Open Athletics meeting, which opened on Sunday evening.

Saja Al-Azemi, a female athlete, won gold in the 33F javelin throw event, while Faisal Sorour and Ahmad Al-Mutairi won similar medals in the 37-36-35F discus throw and 51T wheelchair events, respectively.

Al-Mutairi won a silver medal in the 100m wheelchair racing.

Malak Hadi, a female javelin thrower, won the bronze medal in the 55F event while Hamad Hejji won a similar medal in the 38-36-35F discus throw event, raising to six Kuwait's tally of medals in the opening day of the tourney.

Hailing the performance of the Kuwaiti team, Shafi Al-Hajeri, chairman of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club (KDSC), said the achievement of the outstanding champions testifies to excellence of Kuwait's para-athletes in major sports events.

KDSC is keen on active participation in international championships to improve the expertise of athletes, he said in statements to KUNA.

Al-Hajeri appreciated the support provided to the Club and the Kuwaiti mission to the event, by Public Authority for Sport, headed by Yousef Al-Beidan.

The three-day para-athletics gathered nearly 290 athletes from 38 countries. (end)

