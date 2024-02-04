Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135542 KUWAIT -- Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mazen Aboualhasan praised Kuwait's role in providing humanitarian aid to needed countries.

3135522 CAIRO -- Egypt and France stressed the importance of pivotal and "irreplaceable" role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing support to the people of the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions they are facing.

3135568 AMMAN -- Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned on the risk of expansion to the ongoing war, stressing the need for immediate and effective international action to stop this aggression and its unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

3135573 ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's athletes secured three golds, one silver and two bronze medals at 12th Sharjah International Open Athletics meeting, which opened this evening.

3135563 ABU DHABI -- Kuwait won three medals, one gold, silver and bronze in the final stages of the Arab Taekwondo Cup Championship in United Arab Emirates with the participation of 1,200 players from 22 Arab countries. (end)



