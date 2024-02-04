Mervyn Takes Fake Coffin Inside Cemetery To Protest

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Minister Mervyn Silva forced his way into the Borella cemetery with a group of others carrying a fake coffin and protested against the Online Safety Act.

The security guard at the cemetery made several attempts to block the protesters from entering the premises but the attempts failed.

The controversial Online Safety Bill became law last week with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana endorsing the certificate on the Online Safety Bill which was passed in Parliament with amendments following the two-day debate.

Accordingly, the said Bill came into effect as the Online Safety Act No.9 of 2024.

Local and international human rights groups, media groups and diplomats had raised concerns over the Online Safety Bill. (Colombo Gazette)