Asia-Pacific News In Brief (February 5, 2024)

Enero Group has appointed Nikki Harrison as its group head of people & culture, further strengthening the group's executive team. Overseeing the group's people and culture operations worldwide, Harrison (pictured) brings a wealth of experience and skills spanning service-based consulting, multinational corporate brands, and marketing services, having held senior positions at some of Australia's most prominent brands including KPMG Australia, Vodafone, and Qantas. Aside from running her own consultancy, Harrison was most recently the chief people officer at M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ. Throughout her four-year tenure at the London-based publicly listed company, Harrison was part of the Ggobal M&C P&C advisory team, working to transform the company's people and workplace practice. Prior to M&C Saatchi Group, Harrison spent over five years as KPMG Australia's Head of people & culture transformation.



Corporate communications specialist Ian Rumsby has joined APCO as a chief client officer for the Southeast Asia region. Based in Sydney, Rumsby brings deep knowledge and expertise based on more than 20 years of experience helping global organizations navigate complex engagement assignments in markets across the region.

Prior to joining APCO, Rumsby served as a managing partner at Stonehaven, a strategy and communications consultancy, where he has worked closely with APCO to provide support and representation in the Australian market on selective assignments.



SINGAPORE - FTI Consulting has appointed of Eli Serota as a director in the cybersecurity & data privacy communications practice within the strategic communications segment in Singapore, further strengthening the firm's investment in

cybersecurity crisis communications and preparedness offerings in Asia. Serota joins FTI Consulting's Singapore office from the firm's US team. In his role, Serota will focus on partnering with teams regionally and globally to support the increased demand for cybersecurity and data privacy communications advisory services, providing high-level guidance to organizations with a specific emphasis around the communication elements of cybersecurity preparedness and incident response, particularly those involving sensitive data such as personal identifiable information, protected health information and intellectual property.



SYDNEY - Via Group has brought on new hires as it further expands across Asia Pacific. The hires span a range of disciplines within brand, marketing, communications and content, experiences, and geographies to reflect Via's growing and diverse range of clients. They include Sophie Moore, associate director of communications and client advisory; Graham Crouch associate news and content; and creative lead Bryn Morgan.

