(MENAFN- The Conversation) Come join the Spanish and Latin American Studies program, where you'll discover cutting-edge opportunities in food studies, cinema, and diverse cultural research.

Job no: 0014641

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Faculty: Arts

Department/School: The School of Languages and Linguistics

Salary: Level B – $114,645 - $136,136 p.a. plus 17% super



Explore exciting teaching and research opportunities in our innovative Spanish and Latin American Studies program.

Embrace a Lecturer role that combines impactful teaching, high-quality research, and administrative leadership. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Lecturer in Spanish and Latin American Studies at the School of Languages and Linguistics contributes to the internationally recognised hub for teaching and research in modern European languages, linguistics, applied linguistics, and English as a Second Language. Engaging with innovative scholars, the role involves teaching at various levels, including undergraduate, honours, and postgraduate, while conducting research in the discipline.

The focus extends to areas such as Hispanic food studies, Spanish and Latin American cinema, and research with Indigenous and Afro-Latin communities, promoting both disciplinary skills and critical workplace competencies in intercultural interactions. The Lecturer is also expected to play a vital role in fostering a diverse and inclusive classroom environment.

Your responsibilities will include:



Subject coordination and delivery in the Spanish and Latin American Studies (SLAS) program, including development of and ongoing review of subject material at all levels; marking and assessment; team teaching and supervision of tutors; student consultation; and other administrative tasks

Preparation and delivery of lectures, tutorials, and seminars as appropriate and in line with Faculty of Arts minimum thresholds for teaching satisfaction

Participation in teaching into collaborative subjects within the SLAS program and the School of Languages and Linguistics, as appropriate

Publications, including (but not limited to) peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, books, creative outputs and commissioned reports

Research grants and external research income (emphasis on competitive, international and peer-reviewed) RHD supervision

Who We Are Looking For

You will possess a strong record of publications in modern SLAS literature, cinema, cultural history, or cultural and media studies, with a focus on complementing existing strengths in the program's research areas. Additionally, your application should showcase evidence of community or student engagement, demonstrating a capacity to coordinate related engagement activities effectively.

You will also have:



A completed PhD in a relevant discipline

Native or near-native competence in Spanish and English

Committed and enthusiastic teacher of Spanish language and culture at tertiary level demonstrating evidence of excellence as a teacher and with the ability and willingness to teach subjects at all levels from A1 to C2 of the CEFR in various modes Capacity for multidisciplinary and collaborative research and for“Research that makes a difference” in line with the Faculty's research strategy, and demonstrable potential capacity to attract research funding.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is available for this position .

Your New Team –“School of Languages and Linguistics, the Faculty of Arts“

Our School is an internationally recognised hub for teaching and research in modern European languages and cultures, and in Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, English as a Second Language and Language Testing.

We run a highly popular program of research and cultural events, including an annual Latin American Film Festival (in collaboration with Latin American embassies) and a Public Lecture program (in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes).

The Faculty of Arts is a leading academic community dedicated to exploring and understanding the complexities of our ever-changing world. Our five schools, including the Asia Institute, School of Culture and Communication, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, School of Languages and Linguistics, and School of Social and Political Sciences, house renowned researchers and intellectually engaged students. We embrace diversity and inclusion, actively welcoming and valuing the unique contributions of individuals from all backgrounds to achieve our vision.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Anna Gradoboeva via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.