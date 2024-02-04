Celebrating Anniversary Of China-France Diplomatic Relations With Yanghe's Liquor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, the concert celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations and the commencement of the 2024 China-France Year of Culture and Tourism took place at the Royal Opera of the Palace of Versailles, France. During the event, Yanghe launched a special gift box of Yanghe Spirit Classic, Dream Blue M6+ to celebrate the 60 years of bilateral relations. Yanghe, played a symphony of beauty with liquor, resonating with peace and unity. While showcasing the mutual exchanges of Chinese and French cultures, it presented the global audience a gala of liquor and art.

Yanghe

The concert featured the harmonious interplay of Chinese

folk music and French

symphony, including pieces like

Carmen Overture.

The audience also appreciated Zhao Cong's pipa concerto "Flying Apsaras on the Silk Road". This presentation showcased the fascinating charm of the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, introducing excellent Chinese culture to the world.

The special edition of Dream Blue M6+

launched

by Yanghe

for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of

China-France

diplomatic relations

marked a milestone of the company's internationalization strategy. The gift box, designed for the series of events for the 2024 China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, will be used in particular for receptions. Serving as a witness of the important setting and historical milestone in the diplomacy between China and France, the design of the gift box is based on the symbolic images of the Chinese dragon and the French Gallic rooster, representing the auspicious meaning of "harmony between the dragon and the phoenix". With a dedicated 60th-anniversary logo and the fusion of the two nations

in the design, Yanghe showed its responsibility and commitment as a Chinese brand, conveying heartfelt blessings for the friendship between the two countries.

As an outstanding representative of Chinese liquor, Yanghe established a global marketing network years ago. It was one of the first in the industry to promote its brand globally and engage in cultural publicity. Since 2013, when China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, Yanghe

has then embarked on a magnificent cultural journey. As of today, Yanghe's liquor fragrances have reached 63 countries and regions in six continents, becoming a part of people's lives worldwide.

