Mass United Invest Ltd Expands, Partnering For A Global Cultural And Tourism Synergy Platform.

London, UK, Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the beginning of the new year, the cultural tourism market has already shown strong development momentum. After a year of accumulation and recovery, the global cultural tourism economy is accelerating out of a three-year recession and depression period. The unstoppable desire for a better life is reshaping the global cultural and tourism industry landscape.

As culture tourism integrates on a larger scale, deeper level, and higher dimension, advanced digital technologies such as AI and the metaverse are also under the strong integration of resources, forming unprecedented platform advantages. A new round of entrepreneurship and innovation climax in the cultural and tourism industry has arrived and is gaining momentum rapidly. As a leading global innovative cultural and tourism brand, United Tourism invested and took 100% ownership in 2021 of Mass United Invest Ltd, a global professional investment management company focused on integrating superior resources to help partners build a professional, trustworthy, and globally visioned cultural and tourism industry collaborative development platform.



Inheriting excellent industry genes from United Tourism, Mass United Invest Ltd has unique insights and a broad vision in the development trend and forward layout of the cultural and tourism industry. Since its establishment, it has been committed to integrating quality resources, combining the latest technology, quality services, and industry insights comprehensively, actively promoting strategic cooperation with top global investment institutions, and achieving many consensuses and results in the cultural and tourism industry layout. Furthermore, to enhance its service capability and level, Mass United Invest Ltd has also conducted in-depth and extensive cooperation with the world's top service institutions in culture, tourism, business, travel, and other aspects, aiming to create a balanced, comprehensive platform-type cooperation service model on both supply and demand sides. Based on this, Mass United Invest Ltd is leveraging a global perspective to explore emerging and potential cultural and tourism projects and institutions, acting as a strategic investor to integrate these projects and institutions into the overall collaborative platform, assisting them in obtaining more ample financial support and development guidance. Currently, Mass United Invest Ltd has cooperated with 17 globally renowned top investment institutions and more than 40 service institutions, jointly providing over $400 million in investment and professional technical and service support to more than 100 companies and cultural and tourism projects worldwide.

While focusing on building a global cultural and tourism industry collaborative platform with upstream and downstream partners, Mass United Invest Ltd is continuously improving and solidifying its service capability and foundation. To better carry out global investment business, the company has successively obtained the U.S. NFA license, the U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) registration, and the Hong Kong Money Service Operator (MSO) license. In addition, Mass United Invest Ltd has built a global service team of over 4,600 people, including a professional broker team of 600 members. These industry elites come from more than 20 countries and regions around the world, possessing rich industry investment experience and strategic vision.

Currently, the global cultural and tourism industry collaborative effect platform centered on Mass United Invest Ltd is exerting strong efficacy, implementing or planning cultural and tourism industry investment projects in dozens of countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa, forming a unique cultural and tourism ecosystem. Through a service model of technology + capital + industry integration, it becomes the "living water" injected into the revival of the global cultural and tourism industry, leading the industry towards a new beginning.

In the future, Mass United Invest Ltd will continue to take the development and prosperity of the global cultural and tourism market as its own responsibility, integrate superior resources, deepen industry cooperation, continuously explore and empower quality projects and enterprises, and keep playing the role of a platform-type investment company as a link, helping partners unleash new vitality.

Company: MASS UNITED TOURISM LTD

Contact Person: Albert Bernard

Email: ...

Website:

City: London

