America's Boating Channel Features CAPTAIN's DUTIES On Smart TV

CAPTAIN'S DUTIES

America's Boating Channel

Viewers Can Now Watch DISCOVER BOATING Videos Anytime at bit/DBonTV

- Ellen Bradley

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features CAPTAIN'S DUTIES on America's Boating Channel's smart TV and online services.

CAPTAIN'S DUTIES shows how to be a prepared and responsible boat captain. The video covers must-know tips for taking the helm, including enrolling in a boating safety course, staying sober at the helm, having a storm preparedness plan, among other best practices. By following these boat captain guidelines, viewers can keep themselves, their crews, and their vessels safe – and ensure a successful day out on the water.

The video is Featured Now on America's Boating Channel's free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from February 4 through February 10.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to DISCOVER BOATING for more tips to safely enjoy being out on-the-water now available to Watch Anytime on America's Boating Channel at bit/DBonTV.

The announcement was made by America's Boating Channel's Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan and Ellen Bradley, Chief Brand Officer and Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the parent organization of Discover Boating.

“CAPTAIN'S DUTIES highlights in a compelling and memorable way the essential responsibilities of recreational boat operators when they take the helm. We're very pleased to partner with DISCOVER BOATING in promoting this always relevant message,” said Kathy Strachan.

DISCOVER BOATING is also pleased to partner with America's Boating Channel in presenting additional videos to help new and potential boaters explore the wealth of benefits that boating has to offer. Once you're out enjoying the water and fresh air, you'll wonder what took you so long. Whether you like to water ski, fish, sail, or simply sit back and enjoy the ride, recreational boating is a relaxing pastime that truly has something for everyone,” added Ellen Bradley.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America's Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America's Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service's original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel

About Discover Boating

Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry. Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability and accessibility of the boating lifestyle while helping to educate potential boaters and offering opportunities to experience the fun and togetherness of being on the water on a boat. Each year nearly 142 million people in the U.S. enjoy boating, the recreational activity that connects like no other. A premiere online source of boating information, Discover Boating is dedicated to helping new and potential boaters explore the wealth of benefits that boating has to offer.

DiscoverBoating

