Business Solutions Marketing Group Celebrates 12 Years Of Empowering Law Firms With Google Page One Video Social Media Marketing

Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for legal professionals, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: 12 years of empowering law firms with data-driven, results-oriented video social media marketing strategies.

Proven Success with Consistent Page One Rankings

Since its inception, BSMG has consistently delivered exceptional results for its clients, achieving unwavering page one rankings on Google and YouTube for their video content. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the agency's deep understanding of search engine optimization (SEO) best practices and their unique ability to craft engaging, informative videos that resonate with target audiences.

Beyond Rankings: The Power of Video Marketing for Law Firms

In today's competitive legal landscape, simply having a website and social media presence is not enough. Video marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for law firms to:



Boost brand awareness and visibility: Studies show that 83% of consumers report remembering a video ad they saw within the last month , compared to just 10% who remember a print ad. Videos help law firms stand out from the crowd and capture potential clients' attention.

Build trust and credibility: Videos allow law firms to showcase their expertise, personality, and values in a personal and engaging way. This fosters trust and credibility with potential clients, making them more likely to seek their services.

Increase website traffic and leads: According to HubSpot, including a video on a landing page can increase conversion rates by 80% . BSMG's proven social media strategy further amplifies this reach, driving cost-effective website traffic and high-quality leads for their clients. Improve SEO rankings: Videos not only attract viewers but also send positive signals to search engines, ultimately leading to higher organic search rankings.

Linda Donnelly, Owner and CEO of Business Solutions Marketing Group, emphasizes the impact of their video marketing program on their clients' success: “We are proud to witness how our unique approach to video social media marketing has transformed the online presence of countless law firms. By leveraging the power of video, we help them not only attract new clients but also nurture existing relationships and establish themselves as trusted authorities in their fields.”

BSMG's commitment to affordability and client satisfaction

Recognizing the budgetary constraints faced by many legal professionals, BSMG prioritizes offering highly affordable video marketing solutions without compromising on quality or results. Their dedication to client satisfaction is evident in their long-standing relationships with numerous law firms, many of whom have been with the agency for over five years.

Looking Ahead: Continued Innovation and Growth

As BSMG celebrates its 12th anniversary, the team is committed to continuous innovation and growth. They are constantly exploring new technologies and trends to refine their video marketing strategies and deliver even greater value to their clients.

About Business Solutions Marketing Group

Business Solutions Marketing Group is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in helping law firms achieve online success. Their award-winning video social media marketing program leverages the power of video to drive traffic, generate leads, and build brand awareness for legal professionals.