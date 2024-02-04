Magic Basement Waterproofing Now Services Markham And Richmond Hill, Ontario

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Mississauga, Ontario, 4th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Magic Basement Waterproofing, a trusted provider of top-notch basement waterproofing services, is thrilled to announce its future expansion of operations into the Markham and Richmond Hill service areas. With hard work for delivering effective and long-lasting solutions, Magic Basement Waterproofing is looking forward to protecting homes against wet, damp, and leaky basement problems throughout these communities.

Magic Basement Waterproofing is committed to enhancing their reach and helping homeowners safeguard their properties from potential water-related issues. The expansion of services into Markham and Richmond Hill aligns with the company's strategic growth plan to cater to a wider clientele while maintaining uncompromised service quality.

The decision to broaden the service area to Markham and Richmond Hill was driven by the increasing demand for professional basement waterproofing services. Magic Basement Waterproofing recognizes that basements are particularly vulnerable to water damage due to their location within the home's foundation. Factors such as heavy rains or melting snow can lead to leaks, flooding, and structural damage risking valuable possessions and other problems.

“Our expansion of services into Markham and Richmond Hill is an exciting milestone for us,” said Alex K. of Magic Basement Waterproofing.“We are dedicated to providing our contractor expertise, using state-of-the-art equipment, and ensuring complete customer satisfaction to residents in these communities.”

Magic Basement Waterproofing offers tailored solutions that address the unique needs of individual homes. Their highly skilled team comprises basement waterproofing contractors who perform thorough inspections before implementing personalized strategies based on the severity of each situation.

Magic Basement Waterproofing offers an array of services meticulously designed to combat wet basement problems, including basement crack repair, interior drainage systems installation, exterior waterproofing membrane application, sump pump installations, wall crack epoxy injections, weeping tile installation, window well installation, basement underpinning, crawlspace encapsulation, and more. Furthermore, some of their services are backed by warranty, and can include financing, assuring customers of the effectiveness and durability of the provided solutions.

With services now offered in Markham and Richmond Hill, Magic Basement Waterproofing aims to make their services easily accessible to homeowners in these communities who seek unparalleled protection against basement water damage.

About Magic Basement Waterproofing:

Magic Basement Waterproofing is a trusted provider of expert basement waterproofing services. With commitment to customer satisfaction, the company offers personalized solutions tailored to address each client's unique needs. Their team of waterproofing contractors utilizes techniques and equipment to protect basements from water damage effectively. Magic Basement Waterproofing continues to extend it's service area throughout Ontario to ensure homes remain dry, and comfortable, in all weather conditions.

Magic Basements Waterproofing Burlington

Address: 1100 Burloak Drive, Suite 300, Burlington, ON L7L 6B2

Phone: 647-694-0380

Website:

Email: ...

Magic Basements Waterproofing Mississauga

Address: 600 Matheson Blvd W Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5R 4C1

Phone: 289-302-9370

Magic Basements Waterproofing Markham

Address: 15 Allstate Pkwy #600, Markham, ON L3R 5B4

Phone: 437-780-8295

Magic Basements Waterproofing Richmond Hill

Address: 10271 Yonge St, Suite 302, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B5

Phone: 705-298-2054