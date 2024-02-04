How North Korean Eyelashes Make Their Way To West As Made In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Millions of dollars in sales of North Korean false eyelashes -
marketed in beauty stores around the world as "made in China" -
helped drive a recovery in the secretive state's exports last year, Azernews reports via Reuters.
The processing and packaging of North Korean false eyelashes -
openly conducted in neighbouring China, the country's largest
trading partner - gives Kim Jong Un's regime a way to skirt
international sanctions, providing a vital source of foreign
currency.
Reuters spoke to 20 people - including 15 in the eyelash
industry, as well as trade lawyers and experts on North Korea's
economy - who described a system in which China-based firms import
semi-finished products from North Korea, which are then completed
and packaged as Chinese.
The finished eyelashes are then exported to markets including
the West, Japan and South Korea, according to eight people who work
for companies directly involved in the trade.
Some of the people spoke on condition that only their last names
be used because they were not authorised to talk to the media.
North Korea has long been a major exporter of hair products like
wigs and false lashes, which enable people to avoid the hassle of
mascara and to achieve a dramatic look. But exports tumbled during
the COVID-19 pandemic, when North Korea slammed its borders tightly
shut.
Significant trade in North Korea-made lashes via China resumed
in 2023, according to customs documents and four people in the
industry.
Chinese customs data showed that North Korea's exports to China
more than doubled in 2023, when borders reopened. China is the
destination for nearly all of North Korea's declared exports.
Wigs and eyelashes comprised almost 60% of declared North Korean
exports to China last year. In total, North Korea exported 1,680
tonnes of false eyelashes, beards and wigs to China in 2023, worth
around $167 million.
In 2019, when prices were lower, it exported 1,829 tonnes at a
value of just $31.1 million.
The US State Department and international experts estimate that
North Korea seizes up to 90% of foreign income generated by its
citizens, many of whom live in poverty. Reuters was unable to
determine how much of the revenue from eyelash sales flowed back to
Kim's government, or how it was used.
"We have to assume that ... millions of dollars every month that
North Korea is making through this eyelash trade is being used for
the Kim Jong Un regime," said Seoul-based sanctions lawyer Shin
Tong-chan. His view was corroborated by two other international
trade experts, though none provided specific evidence.
Since 2006, the United Nations Security Council has sought to
stall Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme through nearly a dozen
sanctions resolutions that restrict its ability to trade products
such as coal, textiles and oil. It also imposed strict restrictions
on North Koreans working abroad.
Sanctions passed by the Security Council are supposed to be
enforced by UN member states - all of whom are legally bound to
implement them - using local legislation.
But there is no direct ban on hair products, so trading false
eyelashes from North Korea does not necessarily violate
international law, three sanctions experts told Reuters.
Reuters presented its findings to the Chinese Foreign Ministry,
which said it was "not aware of the circumstances" described but
that any alleged violations of UN sanctions are "completely without
foundation".
The United States has since 2008 separately expanded its own
measures against North Korea, which include sanctions on any
company stocking or selling products whose sales fund the Kim
regime: a restriction that also applies to non-American firms using
the US dollar.
But there are practical and political limitations on
Washington's ability to enforce such sanctions unilaterally on
entities such as foreign businesses that have minimal exposure to
the US financial system and don't sell primarily to American
clients, according to two international sanctions lawyers.
Chinese manufacturers began working with North Korean eyelash
plants in the early 2000s, according to three Chinese factory
managers. They said they prize the country's labour force for its
low cost and the high quality of the eyelashes.
About 80% eyelash factories of China's Pingdu city purchase or
process false eyelash raw materials and semi-finished products from
North Korea, according to a 2023 estimate published by Kali, a
Chinese manufacturer of eyelash boxes, on its website.
Pingdu's government says the town of roughly 1.2 million
accounts for 70% of global output of false eyelashes, which are
often made of synthetic fibres but may also be created from mink
fur or human hair.
