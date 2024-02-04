For First Time, Irish Nationalist To Lead Northern Ireland's Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern
Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a
two-year boycott by unionists, Azernews reports
via the Associated Press.
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill was named first
minister in the government that under the terms of the 1998 Good
Friday peace accord shares power equally between Northern Ireland's
two main communities - British unionists who want to stay in the
UK, and Irish nationalists who seek to unite with Ireland.
Northern Ireland was established as a unionist,
Protestant-majority part of the UK in 1921, following independence
for the Republic of Ireland, so O'Neill's nomination was seen as a
highly symbolic moment for nationalists.
“This is a historic day which represents a new dawn,” O'Neill
said.“That such a day would ever come would have been unimaginable
to my parents and grandparents' generation. Because of the Good
Friday Agreement that old state that they were born into is gone. A
more democratic, more equal society has been created making this a
better place for everyone.”
O'Neill will share power with deputy first minister Emma
Little-Pengelly from the Democratic Unionist Party. The two will be
equals, but O'Neill, whose party captured more seats in the
Northern Ireland Assembly in the 2022 elections, will hold the more
prestigious title.
Neither side can govern without agreement from the other.
Government business ground to a half over the past two years after
the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out to protest trade
issues related to Brexit.
