China's Geely Launches 11 Low-Orbit Satellites For Autonomous Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group said it has launched 11
low-earth orbit satellites, its second dispatch, as it expands its
capacity to provide more accurate navigation for autonomous
vehicles, Azernews reports via Reuters.
The satellites were launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch
Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, Geely said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
Geely said it expects 72 to be in orbit by 2025 and eventually
plans to have a constellation of 240.
The first launch was conducted in June 2022.
In addition to providing high-precision positioning support to
self-driving cars, Geely said its network will also serve other
commercial functions such as connectivity to the consumer
electronics sector.
The satellites have AI remote sensing functions, providing 1-5
meter (3.2-16.4 ft) clear high-resolution remote sensing imaging,
the company said.
China's satellite networks are dominated by its military but the
government began to allow private investment in the country's space
industry in 2014. Since then, commercial companies, some backed by
local governments, have rushed into the sector, with the majority
focusing on making satellites and the rest attempting to build
small launch vehicles including reusable rockets.
In its latest five-year plan for 2021-2025, Beijing has called
for an integrated network of satellites for communications, remote
sensing and navigation. China has more than 400 satellites deployed
in space, including commercially owned satellites, according to
state media.
