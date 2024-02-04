Bezos To Sell Up To 50 Million Amazon Shares By Jan. 31 Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will sell up to 50 million shares in
the online retail and cloud services firm over the next one year,
according to a company filing, Azernews reports
via Reuters.
The securities are worth $8.6 billion at the current price of
$171.8 share.
The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was
adopted on Nov. 8 last year and will be completed by Jan. 31, 2025,
according to the company's latest annual report.
Amazon shares ended nearly 8% higher on Friday after the
e-commerce heavyweight reported higher-than-expected sales for the
holiday quarter and its lucrative cloud business signaled early
gains from AI-powered features.
They had surged more than 80% last year amid a broader rally in
tech stocks and outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Bezos founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994. He stepped down as
its chief executive and took over as executive chairman in
2021.
He is currently the world's third richest person with a net
worth of $185 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires
Index.
