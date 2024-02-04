Zelensky Discusses Air Defense Of Infrastructure In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with the Air Command East the protection of cities, villages and infrastructure from air strikes.
Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The East Air Force Command. We discussed the air defense of our cities, villages, critical infrastructure, and the front line. We also talked about the peculiarities of using Western air defense systems and reinforcement through future supplies," he wrote.
Zelensky also said that he had presented awards to combat pilots and thanked them for destroying the enemy.
Zelensky visited the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, February 4.
Photo credit: President's Office
