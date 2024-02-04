Duda To Tell African Leaders Of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Andrzej Duda of Poland will pay a visit to East Africa's Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania on February 4-10. One of the tasks during the visit will be to raise awareness about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Duda said this during a briefing for the media ahead of his visit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that the East Africa tour will pursue two important goals: popularizing Polish business, as well as raising awareness about Russian aggression and Russian propaganda.

"Our task is to raise awareness about the situation in our part of Europe, Russian aggression against Ukraine, to explain where the food crisis in Africa came from, what the threats are, what actions are being taken, including on our part, so that we can neutralize as much as possible the crisis caused by Russia," Duda emphasized.

He added that the discussion will also cover Russian propaganda and disinformation.

According to the president, the Polish side will inform counterparts of "who violates international law and the international order established after World War 2, who is the aggressor, who violates borders and who is responsible for the difficult situation in many places in the world caused by the energy or food crisis."

During the visit, talks will be held with the presidents of Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, Polish-Kenyan and Polish-Rwandan business forums will be held, as well as meetings with representatives from circles related to Poland.