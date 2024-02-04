Emergency Agency's K9 Instructors From Ukraine Undergo Training In France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A three-week training course for K9 instructors from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine completed in France.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"On the final day of the intensive training, an honorary certificate awarding ceremony took place. Also, search and rescue specialists from the State Emergency Service received five Belgian Malinois sheepdogs, a specialized vehicle with a trailer and mechanized tools," the statement reads.

The State Emergency Service noted that such targeted humanitarian aid makes K9 unit's search and rescue operations autonomous.

