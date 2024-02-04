Destruction In Nikopol As Russian Artillery Hits Town

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia's heavy artillery twice hit the town of Nikopol.

Amid damage inflicted, no casualties were reported, wrote Serhiy Lysak , the chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the aggressor hit Nikopol twice. They employed heavy artillery. An outhouse was destroyed by enemy artillery. Another five buildings were damaged. Fortunately, people survived," Lysak said.

According to the report, an administrative building also sustained damage.

"Also, nine houses, a number of cars and power lines were damaged in town," added Lysak.

He noted that it was also loud in the Novomoskovsk district. However, everything no damage was reported from the site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of yesterday's shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, 30 houses, gas pipes, and power lines sustained damage.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram