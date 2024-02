(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, a duo of hip-hop artist Alyona Alyona & pop star Jerry Heil won the right to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with an entry titled Teresa & Maria.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

The winner of the national selection for Eurovision 2024 was determined in a mixed vote (50% professional jury and 50% TV audience).

As reported, the winner was initially scheduled to be announced on February 3, but due to a failure in the voting platform, Diia, not all those willing could cast their votes on time. Therefore, online voting was extended for another day.

Mariupol orphan returned from Russia writings in support of AFU

The 68th ESC will take place in the Swedish city of Malmö. The first and second semi-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 9, and the grand final is scheduled for May 11.

Last year, Ukraine was represented at Eurovision by the TVORCHI band, which finished sixth.