Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Minister Of Justice

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan. Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi was updated on the latest efforts to finalize the formulation of family-related draft laws, including the Personal Status Law for Christian citizens, which represents the first comprehensive, unified, and detailed law in this regard.

The President gave directives to continue work toward completing these laws, with full coordination among all relevant parties and authorities. The President also stressed the need to conduct an in-depth community dialogue, addressing the various concerns and opinions that shall help achieve the desired goals of the laws for the benefit of the Egyptian family and public interest.

The President also followed-up on the latest developments in the implementation of the digital integration strategy between the judicial authorities, which paves the way for the start of judicial work in the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital.

The President was also briefed on work progress in the process of disposing abandoned and neglected vehicles, and the establishment of shelter centers with modern mechanisms based on digitalization, in a manner that achieves the greatest economic benefit for the public interest, and in accordance with the relevant legal rules and procedures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.