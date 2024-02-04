PRCS Warns Of Humanitarian Disaster Khan Yunis's Al-Amal Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned on Sunday of a humanitarian disaster happening in the besieged Al-Amal hospital for the fifteenth consecutive day.

In a press release, the society said that the food supply of the displaced people had run out and the available amount of fuel was only enough to keep the hospital running for a week, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.

It added that some medical supplies and medicines have reached zero balance, and a large number of medicines like chronic illnesses medicines have decreased. This coincides with the absence of necessities like milk and diapers for children, the elderly, and the disabled.

Nearly two weeks prior, the occupation's tanks appeared in Khan Yunis targeting residential houses, streets, and public amenities including The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), leaving dozens martyred and wounded. (end)

