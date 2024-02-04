IOM Mission Chief Praises Kuwait's Humanitarian Aid To Needy Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mazen Aboualhasan praised Kuwait's role in providing humanitarian aid to needed countries.

Aboualhasan stated the amount of aid that Kuwait provided has reached approximately USD 70 million during the last 15 years including USD 14 million for last year's Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Aboualhasan said that starting 11 February the IOM is collaborating with Kuwait's Ministry of Interior to fight human trafficking and also, discussing a project with the Public Authority of Manpower Aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035.

He added the IOM launched its first annual appeal in 2024 that aims to raise USD 7 billion to support its operations and help to deal with the migration crisis.

He pointed out that the Director General of IOM Amy Pope stated during the launching of the global appeal the funding helps 140 million people to prevent further displacement along with proactive action to promote economic growth and human development. (end)

