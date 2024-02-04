French FM Visits Egypt To Push Middle East Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- France and Egypt continue to work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Paris' Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Sunday, citing such efforts as crucial towards peace in the Middle East.

Deploring any measure aiming to "forcibly displace" the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the French top diplomat told a joint press conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry that Pairs stands ready to "coordinate" on humanitarian aid directed towards Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

As part of a wider Middle East tour, the French foreign minister said that his first stop was in Cairo given the clout Egypt holds in the region, describing the Arab world's most populous nation as an "integral partner" in efforts to find a solution to the Middle East conflict.

The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated calls for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying such a measure was a dire necessity to ensure peace in the wider region and subsequently lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

