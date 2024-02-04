GCC Chief Affirms Digital Cooperation Organization's Role In Economies Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 4 (KUNA) - The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirmed Sunday the important role of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) in accelerating the growth of the digital economy.

This came in a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and the DCO General Secretary Deemah Al-Yahya in Riyadh, the GCC Secretariat said in a statement.

The DCO aims to enable digital prosperity and facilitate cooperation in response to the dynamic challenges of the digital era, which Al-Budaiwi praised.

Al-Budaiwi's remarks included the results of the roundtable going over the gap in digital talents among young adults, digital rights, patents, financial incentives, and the cooperation of the public and private sectors to develop the role of women and the digital economy in the communication field. (end)

