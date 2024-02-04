Kuwait Wins Three Medals In Arab Taekwondo Cup Championship UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Almethen

ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait won three medals, one gold, silver and bronze in the final stages Sunday of the Arab Taekwondo Cup Championship in United Arab Emirates with the participation of 1,200 players from 22 Arab countries.

The head of Kuwaiti Association for Taekwondo Hani Al-Mershad said to KUNA that the winner of the gold medal is Musab Al-Masoudi under the height 160, the silver medal was scored by Walid Al-Mutairi under the height 160 whereas the bronze medal was achieved by Hussain Shamouh under the height 172 all players competed in the Juniors Category.

Al-Mershad stressed the importance of giving full support to the young Kuwaiti athletes pointing to this big achievements scored by the young athletes.

He also mentioned that these tournament could enhance and improve the players experiences and levels so that they could compete internationally and to achieve more trophies and results in the name of Kuwait. (end)

skm







MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107808164