Milanion NTGS And Avibras Strategic Partnership Kicks-Off At The World Defence Show 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milanion NTGS and Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial have joined forces to develop and manufacture advanced defence equipment, offering important capabilities and innovative solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region.The two companies are participating together at the World Defence Show 2024 (WDS 24), a specialised defence exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4th to 8th, in Hall 1, stand F5.The partnership aims to contribute to the KSA's Vision 2030 programme by offering high-value-added defence systems and services that meet the needs and requirements of the Saudi Armed Forces.Aware of the new demands of the global defence and security market, both Milanion NTGS and Avibras will showcase consolidated products and cutting-edge technologies at the exhibition, with Avibras having reformulated its portfolio.The notable synergy between both companies is evident through existing 'in-service' and 'combat-proven' systems that provide battlefield support through; high mobility, high firepower, precision strikes and crew safety through a 'shoot and scoot' ethos, in most operational environments.Milanion NTGS' flagship ALAKRAN Mobile Mortar System is the world's lightest mortar carrier system, meticulously engineered with mission-critical capabilities to counter the key tactical challenges encountered on high-intensity battlefields.The dual system integrates 120/81 mm smoothbore or riffled mortars in a simple operation and is designed to deliver pinpoint accuracy through sophisticated automatic targeting and patented shock absorption technology that keeps the mortar barrel in position, across a broad spectrum of terrain.Avibras boasts an impressive array of military technology to be shown at WDS 24, including the combat-proven ASTROS Rocket and Missile Artillery System. The Tactical Cruise Missile (TCM) stands out with its 300 km target neutralisation range. Additionally, the ASTROS AFC introduces an autonomous firing calculation for versatile operations and enhanced firepower.The C4 ISTAR system, drawing on Avibras' extensive experience, integrates advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Completing the lineup is the ASTROS III, a next-generation launcher capable of deploying a wide range of ballistic and guided rockets, missiles, and long-range tactical cruise missiles, marking a new era in firepower and strategic capabilities.With co-participation at the World Defence Show, Milanion NTGS and Avibras are strengthening their partnership with the aim of boosting cutting-edge technological knowledge in both Companies.-END-About Milanion NTGSMilanion NTGS is an integrated technology and engineering company that serves the global defence sector. Headquartered in the UK, with R&D, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Spain and the UAE, we design, manufacture, deliver and support sophisticated and highly mobile fire support assets and innovative combat-proven solutions based on a 'Shoot and Scoot' ethos; delivering integrated advanced solutions tailored to customer specifications and regional and local requirements.Website:Twitter:YouTube: @milanionntgsAbout AvibrasAvibras is a Brazilian technology and innovation company with a unique industrial capacity and is recognised worldwide for the excellence and quality of its products, systems and engineering solutions in the areas of Aeronautics, Space, Electronics, Vehicles and Defence. With more than 60 years of operations and certified as a Strategic Defence Company (EED), Avibras has consolidated its position as one of the world's leading companies in the Defence and Aerospace segment, with the development and manufacture of special vehicles for military purposes, becoming a benchmark in the Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS), ballistic and guided rockets, missiles and pioneering participation in space research programmes.Website:LinkedIn:YouTube: @avibras8483

