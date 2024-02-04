Timeshare Users Group Announces Most Popular Timeshares Sold & Rented In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timeshare Users Group

Timeshare Users Group completed over $6 Million dollars in successfully sold & rented timeshares in the TUG Marketplace in 2023.

- M PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each year Timeshare Users Group publishes sales and rental totals from listings in the industry leading Online Timeshare Marketplace where owners successfully sell or rent timeshares without paying large upfront fees or commissions and avoid the scams that litter this industry. These figures are available here:Ranking of the Most Popular Timeshares Sold & Rented in 2023Owners can even view data going back more than a decade to see the year after year changes in the industry. Historical prices are also available as an invaluable tool to help determine the value of a timeshare for anyone looking to sell or rent.The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet and has been Providing the truth about timeshares for over 30 years.Started in 1993 by Timeshare Owners just like yourself, TUG is a Veteran founded, family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on anything timeshare related.

