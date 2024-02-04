NATCHEZ YOUTH SPORTS ANNOUNCES SPRING 2024 BASEBALL REGISTRATION, SEASON DETAILS, COACHING MEETING & SKILLS CLINIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natchez Youth Baseball is for youth ages 3 through 12.

The upcoming 8 week, 10-game season, set to run from April 15 through June 14, 2024.

The official seal of the Historic City of Natchez

Natchez Youth ages 3 through 12 are invited to register. Season to run April 15 through June 14, 2024, and consists of an 8-week, 10-game schedule.

- Ryan Porter, Director of Natchez Parks and RecreationNATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Natchez Youth Sports (NYS) is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its Spring 2024 Baseball season. Online registration is available at the NYS website, natchezyouthsports. The registration period runs from February 1 to March 1, 2024 and open to all youth in the Natchez area, from ages 3 through 12 years old.Leagues offered by Natchez Youth Sports include Wee Ball (3/4U), Tee Ball (5/6U), Coach Pitch (7/8U), Kids Pitch (9/10U), and Baseball (11/12U), each requiring specific registration fees ranging from $65-75. All leagues, except for 3/4U Wee Ball, are USSSA sanctioned and will adhere to USSSA rules as they pertain to recreational league play. Registration fees include jersey and hat.The upcoming season, set to run from April 15 through June 14, 2024, will consist of an 8-week, 10-game schedule. Regularly scheduled games will take place on Mondays and Thursdays, with make-up games scheduled for Tuesdays.Postseason All-Stars will be eligible to play in USSSA Sanctioned Tournaments. All post season games and tournaments including the selection process will be at the discretion of league volunteers and coaches. Natchez Youth Sports and/or the City of Natchez will not participate in the post season team selection process.There will also be a coaches meeting and a complimentary skills clinic will be held on March 9, 2024, with time, date, place to be determined. Registration is not required for the coaches meeting or skills clinic.“Our youth baseball program is an integral part of our community, providing a safe and positive environment for our children to learn and grow through the sport of baseball. However, we need support from our community to ensure the success of our program," stated Natchez Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Porter."We are calling for coaches, umpires, volunteers, and sponsors to help us provide a high-quality program for our youth," continued Porter, stressing the need for community involvement. "By volunteering your time and skills, you will not only be making a difference in the lives of our young athletes but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community. We urge our community members to come together and support our youth baseball program. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our future leaders."Both team and individual registration options are available. However, NYS would like to remind coaches that this is a recreational league and encourage them to avoid forming highly skilled teams for a competitive advantage. For more information about team registration, please email NYS at .... Please follow Natchez Parks and Recreation on social media for updates on Youth Baseball and other Natchez Youth Sports, such as Flag Football (August- September,) Soccer (October- November,) and Basketball ( January- February.)NYS looks forward to an exciting and rewarding Spring 2024 season, fostering a love for the game and a spirit of community among young athletes and families. For more information on registration, leagues, or general inquiries, visit natchezyouthsports or email questions to ....ABOUT NATCHEZ YOUTH SPORTS and CORE VALUESNatchez Youth Sports is part of the Natchez Parks and Recreation Department. Our mission is to empower young individuals through sports, nurturing personal growth and fostering a sense of community. Through teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development, we aim to cultivate resilient athletes who thrive both on and off the field.The Learning Environment:We are dedicated to creating a comprehensive learning environment where all participants can develop their skills: players learn to play, coaches learn to coach, officials learn to officiate, and parents learn to display good sportsmanship.The Playing Experience:We strive to provide all participants with the chance to learn the fundamental skills of youth sports. We strongly encourage our coaches to adhere to the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) standard of ensuring that each young athlete receives at least 50% playing time. To uphold this standard, every player will have the opportunity to bat in the lineup and coaches are welcome to make free substitutions.The 24 Hour Rule:At Natchez Youth Sports, we are committed to providing a safe, enjoyable, and educational experience for all players. In order to maintain this environment, we ask that all players, parents, and coaches follow the 24 Hour Rule. This will allow for a cooling off period and ensure that any issues are addressed in a professional and respectful manner. We appreciate your cooperation in upholding this rule.ABOUT NATCHEZ PARKS & RECREATIONA department of the City of Natchez, the vision of the Natchez Parks and Recreation is about families, neighborhoods and homes, economic impact- it's about giving those we serve an opportunity to become more than they are – physically, mentally, and spiritually. The department of Natchez Parks and Recreation is not only responsible for the maintenance of the city parks and facilities, but also hosts a slate of fun events all through the year to engage the activity and fitness of the citizens of Natchez of all ages. Natchez residents can also host their own events or activities by contacting the department to reserve a park or park facility. You can learn more about the parks and facilities or information on joining the "Friends of Natchez Parks & Rec" at NatchezParksABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .

Ryan Porter, Director

Natchez Parks and Recreation Department

+1 601-446-2580

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other