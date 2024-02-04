US, UK Strike 36 Houthi Targets In Yemen: US Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States and UK launched strikes against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday.

The strikes hit buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, adding it targeted 13 locations across the country.

"This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels," the US Defense Secretary said.



LIVE UPDATES: Overnight Israeli strikes kill 92 in Rafah, including children sheltered in kindergarten US retaliatory strikes hit 'more than 85 targets' in Syria, Iraq

Read Also

"We will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin added.

Saturdays strikes are the third time in recent weeks the US and UK attacked Houthi targets as part of a joint operation. On January 11, the two militaries struck approximately 30 Houthi sites. Less than two weeks later, the US and UK struck another eight sites.

