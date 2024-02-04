Qatar Chamber Affirms Qatari Businessmen's Desire To Explore Investment Opportunities In Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) has revealed the Qatari businessmen' desire to explore the investment opportunities offered by the Sultanate of Oman at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 "Expo 2023 Doha" through the event of 'The Investment and Food Security Week in the Sultanate of Oman'.

This came during the participation of QC First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari in the event who affirmed that Oman is one of Qatar's most important trade partners, emphasizing significant developments in trade within the private sector, pointing out that Qatari private sector exports reached QR 4.6 billion by the end of Q3 2023, and the Qatari businessmen are eager to explore investment opportunities in Oman through this event.

Bin Twar further noted that there are numerous fields for cooperation between the Qatari and Omani private sectors, especially in agriculture, food security, food processing, and fisheries.

These sectors were the key topics of work papers presented by the Omani side in the areas that draw the interest of Qatari business owners.

For his part, Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman's pavilion at Expo 2023, Khalid bin Salim Al Zuhaimi mentioned that there are 300 Omani companies operating in Qatar with full ownership.

Moreover, there are numerous companies collaborating with Qatari counterparts across various sectors such as trade, contracting, services, hospitality, energy, and maintenance.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas assured that Oman's participation in Expo Qatar 2023 aims to brief the Qatari and foreign investors on the abundant opportunities in Oman's agricultural and food security sectors, emphasizing that the visual presentations showcased during the week will have a positive impact on the private sector.