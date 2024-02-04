Stephen Curry Scores Season-High 60 Points, Warriors Fall To Hawks In OT

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Atlanta: Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State's 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors.

Curry had eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws.

Dejounte Murray scored the last seven points in an 11-0 run to open the overtime for Atlanta and finished with 19 points. Onyeka Okongwu had a career-high 22 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson scored 21 points.

Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

The Hawks have taken advantage of a six-game homestand to win four straight games, matching their best stretch of the season. They are 4-1 on the homestand.

LAKERS 113, KNICKS 105

LeBron James scored 24 points and Los Angeles ended New York's winning streak at nine games.

Austin Reaves had 22 points, D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince each scored 16 points, and Anthony Davis finished with 12 points and 18 rebounds as the Lakers won their second straight to move above .500 (26-25).

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points to lead New York. Donte DiVincenzo had 26 before fouling out.

BUCKS 129, MAVERICKS 117

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and Milwaukee overcame a 25-point deficit against Dallas for its first victory under coach Doc Rivers.

The Bucks lost their first two with Rivers on the bench after the midseason firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin.

Rivers' first victory with the Bucks also means he and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. The Milwaukee staff gets the All-Star nod because Joe Mazzulla of East-leading Boston is ineligible after coaching in the game last year.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the second-biggest comeback victory this season for Milwaukee. Luka Doncic had 40 points and 11 assists for Dallas.

NETS 136, 76ERS 121

Cam Thomas scored 40 points, Mikal Bridges had 23 and Brooklyn routed short-handed Philadelphia.

Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP who missed his second game after sustaining a left meniscus injury Tuesday night at Golden State. Philadelphia is 4-10 in the 14 games without Embiid this season.

Lonnie Walker IV added 20 points to help Brooklyn win for the third time in four games after losing 10 of 12. Former 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons failed to score and had nine rebounds and five assists in 14 minutes for the Nets.

Two nights after scoring a career-high 51 points at Utah, Tyrese Maxey had 23 points for Philadelphia on 8-for-23 shooting. The 76ers lost for the fifth time in six games.

CAVALIERS 117, SPURS 101

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Evan Mobley had 28 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland routed San Antonio.

Jarrett Allen had 26 points and 16 rebounds. and Mitchell added eight rebounds and seven assists to help Cleveland win its fifth straight and 13th in 14 games.

Mitchell and San Antonio's Zach Collins were ejected with 54.7 seconds remaining after the Cleveland All-Star leapt up to push Collins in the face and chest after taking an elbow to the head on a moving screen from the center.

Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio. Devin Vassell scored 22 points.

KINGS 123, BULLS 115

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double and De'Aaron Fox scored 41 points, helping Sacramento hold off Chicago.

Malik Monk added 22 points as Sacramento improved to 5-1 on a seven-game trip. It has won six of seven overall, including a 133-122 victory at Indiana on Friday night.

Sabonis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his 14th triple-double of the season and No. 46 for his career.

Coby White scored 26 points for depleted Chicago.