How Julius Bär's Golden Opportunity Unravelled

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="FirstParagraph lead-text">Six months ago, Julius Bär's chief executive, Philipp Rickenbacher, was riding high on the bank's new status as the second-biggest wealth manager in Switzerland.



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

This content was published on February 4, 2024 - 15:05 February 4, 2024 - 15:05 Owen Walker and Stephan Morris, Financial Times

The recent collapse of Credit Suisse, following a decade of scandals, and its takeover by UBS presented Julius Bär with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pick off advisers and clients from its much bigger domestic competitor.