Badghis Residents Demand Cut In Bread Price

Shopkeepers in Qalai Naw city, the provincial capital, say the price of a 49-kilogram bag of flour has decreased from 2,800 afghanis to 1,350afs and of a kilogram of liquid gas from 60afs to 55 afs.

The Qala-i-Naw municipality has fixed the rate of a 215-gram bread 10 afs.

Citizens: Govt must reduce bread price or increase its weight

Shakeb, a resident of Qala-i-Naw, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Despite a significant cut in flour price, the weight of bread is still low and its price has not changed.”

Considering the decrease in the price of flour and gas, action should be taken to increase the weight of bread or decrease its price, he said.

Khalil Ahmad, another resident, asked the authorities to take action and reduce the bread price or increase its weight.

About the reduction in flour price, he said:“The bread is very expensive now, we want the municipality to pay attention to this matter.”

Qala-i-Naw Municipality: The bread weight has increased

Acting mayor Mohammad Tahir Ghafori said the weight of bread had been increased after the reduction in flour price.

He said right now a 210-gram bread was sold for 10 afs and the current weight of the bread was 50 grams higher compared to the past.

Ghafori said:“It is right that the price of bread has not changed, but we have increased its weight and we are trying to reduce its price as well.”

A flour seller, Wakil Ahmad, told Pajhwok:“We sold a 49-kilograms flour bag for 2,800 afs in the past, but now we sell the same for 1,350 afs.”

Mohammad Rahim, a gas supplier, said:“A kilogram of liquid gas was previously sold for 60 afs, it is now 50 afs.”

Ali Mohammad, one of the bakers in Qala-i-Naw city, said that if the price of gas was reduced, they were ready to bring down the price of bread as well.

He added:“We spend a lot of money, the gas price has not reduced, if it is reduced, we are ready to decrease the bread price.”

According to Ali Mohammad, they purchase a kilogram of liquid gas for 55afs and their sales have decreased.

