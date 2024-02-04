Same Medicines' Imports Land Local Pharma Industry In Trouble

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Owners of pharmaceutical companies say their business may collapse if the government does not ban the import of same kind medicines.

They say their business and number of employees have significantly decreased compared to previous years.

Milad Faisal, chief of a medicine production factory in Balkh province, said his factory produced about 50 types of medicines, but his business and number employees had significantly decreased compared to the past.

He added about hundred people had been working in his factory in the previous years, but now their number had halved.

He said their business suffered due to the import of the same medicines from foreign countries, urging the government to ban such medicines from being imported to the country.

Mohammad Sami, head of another medicine production factory, said they produced high quality medicines than the imported medicines and the government should support them.

He was concerned if the government did not address the problem, their business could collapse.

On the other hand, Dr. Miraj Khalid, chief of evaluating the quality of medicines at a private factory, said the quality of medicines produced in Afghanistan was very high and if the local pharma industry was supported, it could compete with other foreign production factories in the world.

Meanwhile, employees of these factories also said if the government did not address the problem, they might lose their jobs.

Madina, a worker in one of the medicine production factories, said she has been working in this factory since last two years and she was happy.

Abdul Rahman, another worker, asked businesspeople to invest inside the country and urged the government to support investors.

However, Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials assured the owners of these factories of their support.

Nasir Ahmed Niazi, an officials of the chamber, said they was trying to provide the pharma industry with all possible facilities.

