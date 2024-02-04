Evergrow Launches Promotional Plan For Q1 2024, Joining Major Fertilizer Events Worldwide

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

EverGrow, a leading player in the specialized fertilizer industry in Egypt and the Middle East, has announced an ambitious promotional plan for the first quarter of 2024. The plan aims to increase sales in its existing markets, which span over 70 countries worldwide, and to penetrate new regional and international markets by participating in several key exhibitions and conferences. These events are major platforms for leaders in the supply, trade, and distribution of fertilizers, enabling the company to showcase its position as the largest company in the Middle East and the third globally in potassium sulfate fertilizer production.

As per a company press release, the group will take part in three prominent international exhibitions and conferences in the fertilizer and agricultural technology sector: the 2024 Fertilizer Latino Americano, Argus Fertilizer Africa Conference, and the International Conference and Exhibition of the Arab Fertilizer Association (AFA).

Mohamed El Kheshen, Chairperson of EverGrow, said that the company is entering a new phase in its history by expanding its marketing efforts, promoting its products, and acquiring new customers both locally and globally. He explained that the company follows a strategy in the fertilizer sector of producing high-demand products in domestic and international markets, which require high technical expertise. This has been achieved through the development and support of the company's research sector and the recruitment of promising talents in engineering and chemistry. Moreover, a specialized technological school has been established to train a qualified workforce that meets our high-level sector needs.

He added that the extensive marketing process follows years of significant investments in expansion projects within and outside Egypt. This has enabled the company to increase its production capacity, achieve the difficult goal of eliminating waste, and use all by-products in producing new value-added materials. EverGrow has also adhered to environmental preservation standards and sustainability, making the group an appealing entity for international investors who want to seize lucrative opportunities in this sector now and in the future.

EverGrow has the largest asset base in the Egyptian fertilizer sector, and its products reach all of Europe, with a third of its production serving African markets. Its distribution network extends to North and South America and some Asian countries.