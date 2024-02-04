Amir Meets IOC President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis in the Amiri Diwan Sunday Dr Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

During the meeting, aspects of existing co-operation with the International Olympic Committee and the prospects for developing it were reviewed, in addition to exchanging opinions about the Olympic Movement and a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

​

MENAFN04022024000067011011ID1107807842