Qatar To Host Historic Charity Football Match

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will host a historic charity football match on February 23 featuring some of the world's biggest content creators and football legends. The inaugural Match for Hope at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, will see social media sensations Chunkz and AboFlah captain each side.

The teams will comprise both famous content creators and World Cup legends for a showdown match in the 45,000-capacity stadium, which hosted seven matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and hosting seven matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The Match for Hope will raise money and awareness for Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming lives through education. All proceeds will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

The full line-up of players will be announced in the coming weeks by event organiser Q Life, a cultural platform under Qatar's International Media Office (IMO). The event, organised in collaboration with Qatar Football Association (QFA), will also feature live music performances, with artists to be announced shortly. Match for Hope's Official Partners are Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways.

Speaking about the match, team captain Chunkz said:“I can't wait to return to Qatar and captain a squad of good friends and football legends to raise money for children's education. We've partnered with Q Life and Education Above All to bring you Match for Hope and it's a privilege to help such an incredible cause and reach out-of-school children across the world.”

Speaking about the match, team captain AboFlah, 25, the Mena region's most followed content creator, said:“What a privilege to captain such an all-star squad here in Doha. As a youngster myself, participating in Match For Hope means much more to me than just playing football. It's about bringing together creators like me and footballing legends from all over the world to raise funds for an important cause supporting children in need.”

The Match for Hope initiative aims to build on the legacy of the first World Cup held in the Middle East and Arab world to promote peace and education through sports.

Both Match For Hope captains are well-known for their charitable efforts and support of meaningful causes. Chunkz has been a star player in previous high-profile charity matches such as Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match, while AboFlah recently raised millions of dollars in support of refugees.

