Municipality Closes Cafeteria Due To 'Unsanitary Conditions'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al-Shamal municipality issued an administrative decision to completely close the Al-Shamal City Cafeteria in the Al-Ruwais area for a period of five days, starting January 31, 2024.

This administrative decision was taken due to unsanitary conditions in which the food was prepared, which is considered a violation of Law No 8 of 1990, regarding the regulation of human food control.

The duration of the closure is determined at the discretion of the competent municipal director based on the type and severity of the violation, as stipulated by the law. The closure period does not exceed 60 days at a time, and closures may be repeated for multiple violations. During the closure period, it is not permissible to open the closed store, conduct activity, or perform maintenance. Violating this order entails criminal liability.