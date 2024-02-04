Chinese Woman Leaves Over QR10 Million To Pets, Snubs Children Who Neglected Her During Illness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An elderly woman in China, Mrs Liu, has chosen to leave her 20 million yuan (over 10 million riyals) fortune to her beloved dogs and cats, bypassing her three children.

According to South China Morning Post, Liu initially intended to leave her assets to her kids when she dies, but their lack of care prompted a change of heart. The decision comes after they didn't take care of her during her illness and only contacted her when they felt like it.

Liu expressed that her pet cats and dogs were the ones who stood by her when she needed support. Currently, a veterinary clinic is overseeing the inheritance, ensuring the well-being of her furry companions, reported Zonglan News.

Despite Liu's desire to leave all her money to her pets, this is not legally allowed in China, as explained by Chen Kai from the Will Registration Centre in Beijing, adding that alternatives exist to address the issue. He suggested appointing a trusted person to supervise the vet clinic, ensuring the pets' well-being.

Liu has been informed of the risks associated with her choice, and officials have advised her that she can modify her will if her children's attitude towards her improves.