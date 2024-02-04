Amir Receives International Olympic Committee President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Council at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday morning, the President of the International Olympic Committee HE Dr. Thomas Bach.

During the meeting, aspects of existing cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and the prospects for its development were reviewed, in addition to exchanging conversations about the Olympic Movement and a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the President of Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.