Expo Doha 2023 Prepares To Host 200 Sporting Events For Sports Day

Doha, Qatar: The organizing committee of Horticultural Expo Doha 2023 announced that nearly 200 sporting events and activities will be held at Al Bidda Park to observe the Sports Day in Qatar on February 13.

On this occasion, the committee urged all citizens and residents to participate in a wide range of activities that will be organized during this occasion which will suit all age groups, emphasizing that paying attention to sports through organizing sporting activities is one of the most critical objectives of Expo Doha 2023 to boost sustainability, as many sporting activities have been held since the launch of the expo four months ago, in addition to organizing numerous events and sport races in collaboration with Qatar Sports For All Federation.

Additionally, the federation is holding a 365-Day Activity program under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth in coordination with a substantial number of public parks.

The program intends to urge the entire community to practice sport at the green zones in alignment with the expo goals.

The Family Zone at the expo embraces a wide range of sports and exercises, bow and arrow shooting, Muay Thai and speedball, Telematch games and fitness classes.

The expo also organizes winter races in collaboration with the federation until February 9 as the organizing committee is due to adhere to the standards and conditions that must be heeded during the Sports Day of Qatar 2024 to ensure achieving the intended purposes of holding this day, particularly with respect to spreading awareness on the significance of practicing sport by a range of age groups.

The committee will primarily focus on kinetic, awareness and physical activities that aim to consolidate sport as a healthy behavior on daily basis and promote the participants' awareness on the importance of sport and the role it plays in the life of the whole community